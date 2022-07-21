Juvenile arrested accused of attacking stepparent and police in Grayson Co.

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A juvenile was arrested accused of assaulting his stepfather and police Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the complaint of a family disturbance on 1700 block of West Henderson Street around 8:45 p.m.

Officers said the juvenile had shot his stepfather in his right eye with the butt of a BB gun pistol, causing visible injury.

According to authorities, the juvenile ignored police commands.

Officers said the suspect hit one officer in the back with a broom handle, breaking the broom handle in half. They said he bit the same officer on his right forearm, breaking the skin.

They added he head-butted another officer while being placed in the patrol unit.

The juvenile was arrested for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence, Assault on Public Servant and Resist Arrest Search or Transport.

He was later transferred to Grayson County Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities have not released his name.

