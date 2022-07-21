Love County firefighters battle wildfire near Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Love County firefighters battled a wildfire near Hull Road Wednesday night.

The battle went on for more than six hours.

Firefighters said they got called to an area near Highway 76 around 5 p.m.

They said between 180 and 200 acres was set ablaze before being contained by back burning.

Officials said the grass fire quickly spread due to dry conditions.

Fire Department Love County later acknowledged the BIA Fire Crews that joined to assist the fire and several other recent incidents.

