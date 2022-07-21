Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Love County firefighters battle wildfire near Denison

Love County firefighters and other crews confronted a wildfire that lasted over six hours near...
Love County firefighters and other crews confronted a wildfire that lasted over six hours near Hull Road Wednesday night.(Fire Department Love County)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Love County firefighters battled a wildfire near Hull Road Wednesday night.

The battle went on for more than six hours.

Firefighters said they got called to an area near Highway 76 around 5 p.m.

They said between 180 and 200 acres was set ablaze before being contained by back burning.

Officials said the grass fire quickly spread due to dry conditions.

Fire Department Love County later acknowledged the BIA Fire Crews that joined to assist the fire and several other recent incidents.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HVAC expert shares tips on how to conserve energy with your air condition
HVAC professional weighs in on air conditioner maintenance tips trending on social media
Firefighters continue to battle a barn fire in Carter County that began early Wednesday...
Firefighters battle barn fire in Carter Co.
A Wendy’s fast-food burger chain sign collapsed into a neighboring Taco Bell restaurant causing...
Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Gainesville
The single engine experimental two-seater aircraft crashed along the Red River approximately 10...
Victims identified in fatal Red River plane crash
a possible electrical fire destroys a family's boat
Destruction after a boat fire on Lake Texoma

Latest News

“We’re recognizing groups in our community that need to be recognized and often aren’t.”
Sherman residents supporting local restaurants that are suffering from construction on Hwy 75
After a two year break from the program, due to COVID-19, ‘Thinking Camp’ is back.
Austin College and Sherman ISD pair together for a week-long summer camp
Sherman PD says this should last for several hours.
Single lane traffic on Hwy 75
Firefighters confronted a vehicle vs. cow collision near Falconhead Wednesday night.
Semi-truck strikes herd of cows near Falconhead