New flight simulator for SOSU aviation program

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Aviation Sciences Institute just received a new max flight simulator for students to learn and train on.

Current students are being trained in single-pilot aircrafts, but now with this new simulator, they are able to train and learn how to operate the bigger planes that the everyday person flies on.

“To have this piece of technology as an asset it’s groundbreaking, it’s absolutely groundbreaking,” Staff Flight Instructor at SOSU Joseph Roberts said.

Three years in the making, Southeastern Oklahoma State University is showing off its new flight simulator for students to learn and practice flying a Boeing 737 max.

“For a university level it’s very unique, for a university such as ours and an accredited university to have this kind of device for our students, most universities are training their students just in single engine aircraft and multi engine aircraft, we are taking them way beyond that,” Director of Aviation Sciences Institute at SOSU Michael Gaffney said.

Only five of these simulators are available at the college level.

“Device like this is a crown jewel,” Gaffney said.

The simulator will allow students to work together as co-pilots, communicate with air traffic control, and how to fly from different airports across the country.

“For our training purposes one of the things our airline partners want us to do is to use city pairs that are very common to what the airlines use so we are doing things like Seattle to Dallas, Dallas Love to Houston,” Gaffney said.

Not only are the students getting hands-on experience, but they are also able to fly in different types of climates. The students are taught to fly in clear, rainy, thunderstorms, snow, and fog.

“We can familiarize ourselves with how to use autopilots, how to use the FMS, how to use PFDs, MFDs, how to interpret what’s going on our the big screens so that when we get into the airliners we have a better idea of what’s going on the first time we actually sit down in the cockpit of one of them when we get on with an airline,” Roberts said.

There are currently 145 students in the program, but both Roberts and Gaffney believe this simulator will bring more.

“Motivational tool of having the stimulator, it’s gonna be a big motivational tool for students to progress through the training, it’ll be I can do this, I can fly the sirius, I get to fly the siminal, I get to go advance to these classes, I get to fly the 737 max stimulator, there’s not many schools in the nation that have an opportunity like this,” Roberts said.

Seniors will graduate the program with multi-engines certificate, flight instructor, instrument conditions instructor and then will begin instructing for a certain time. Upon finishing those hours and completing their graduate credits, they will receive their restricted ATP certificate, which is what airlines require students to have to get them into their airline program.

“Our students are gonna be very well prepared when they get to the airline indoctrination class right after their hire date, we want them to place in the top 5 percent of all the students coming in from all the different places,” Gaffney said.

This simulator cost over a quarter million dollars.

