Rain Chances Thu-Fri

A break from extreme heat for a couple of days, back in the frying pan this weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Isolated intense thunderstorms moved through Cooke and Grayson Counties Wednesday evening, but most areas remained rain-free. Dense cloud cover shielded northern portions of the News 12 area from the heat, highs around Ada were near 90 while areas on the Texas side baked in heat up to 108 degrees!

All areas get a break from the heat Thu-Fri as increased clouds and a chance of showers roam through our skies with a series of weak upper waves. Strengthening high pressure brings back the heat and sunshine with 100-plus days returning from the weekend into next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

