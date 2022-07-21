Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Rain, Rain Don’t Go Away

Rain chances increase Thursday and into Friday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Though many of the storms that moved through Texoma Wednesday evening did not produce much rain, at least they’re sticking around through Friday. All of Texoma will see cloudy, stormy skies with the chance of pop-up storms happening throughout the day. They will once again strengthen in the afternoon and evening with increased chance of lighting strikes. The storms will continue into the overnight and into Friday, which will ideally lead to more chances of rain accumulation.

The big win for Texoma is a break from triple digit heat after suffering through some of the hottest days of the year earlier this week. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures for most of Texoma in the 90s. Enjoy it while it’s here, as the weekend sees a rise back to 100+ temperatures well into next week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

