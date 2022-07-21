Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Satellite images from NASA show water loss at Lake Mead since 2000

NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since...
NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since 2000.(NASA)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since 2000.

In the release of the photos, NASA noted that water levels at Lake Mead currently stand at the lowest since April 1937, when the reservoir was still being filled for the first time.

As of July 18, Lake Mead was filled to just 27% of capacity.

Additionally, NASA said the water elevation at the Hoover Dam was 1,041.30 feet above sea level as of July 18; the water elevation at the end of July 2000 was 1,199.97 feet.

“Lake levels at the dam should stay above 1000 feet to continue operating hydropower turbines at normal levels,” NASA said.

Lake Mead provides water to roughly 25 million people in Arizona, Nevada, California and Mexico.

To read more, visit NASA’s website.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HVAC expert shares tips on how to conserve energy with your air condition
HVAC professional weighs in on air conditioner maintenance tips trending on social media
Firefighters continue to battle a barn fire in Carter County that began early Wednesday...
Firefighters battle barn fire in Carter Co.
The single engine experimental two-seater aircraft crashed along the Red River approximately 10...
Victims identified in fatal Red River plane crash
A firefighter in Atoka county was sent to the hospital after battling a grass fire Tuesday night.
Firefighter flown to hospital battling wildfire in Atoka Co.
Red River near Boswell, Okla.
Flight instructor remembers Red River plane crash victims

Latest News

The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two felony counts of rape in an indictment filed...
Man indicted in rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
LIVE: White House press briefing: Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
James Jude Courtney stars in 2018's "Halloween."
EEK! ‘Halloween Ends’ debuts first trailer for trilogy’s final installment
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
EXPLAINER: What’s known about Biden catching COVID-19?