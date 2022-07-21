Semi-truck strikes herd of cows near Falconhead

FALCONHEAD, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters worked on a semi-truck that struck a herd of cows near Falconhead Wednesday night.

Officials said a total of 9 cows were killed.

Fire crews said they were winding down a grassfire on Highway 76 about 5 hours prior when a tractor-trailer struck a herd of cows on Highway 32.

According to officials, several fire crews responded to the scene which had nearly a quarter of a mile truck and animal debris along the highway.

Love County and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s heavy equipment were used to remove the cows.

They said the load of saltwater in the semi-truck did not leak and was offloaded onto another semi-truck. Brush trucks were used to clean the debris off the highway while tow truck and fire personnel hauled the tractor from the trailer separately.

The concrete guardrails of the bridge got heavy damage and were inspected by Oklahoma Department of Transportation personnel.

In total, crews spent about four hours working the scene.

Fire Department Love County thanked Marietta Police, Love County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, ODOT, and Shane’s Wrecker Service for assistance with the scene.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.