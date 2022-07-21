Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Semi-truck strikes herd of cows near Falconhead

Firefighters confronted a vehicle vs. cow collision near Falconhead Wednesday night.
Firefighters confronted a vehicle vs. cow collision near Falconhead Wednesday night.(Fire Department Love County)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALCONHEAD, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters worked on a semi-truck that struck a herd of cows near Falconhead Wednesday night.

Officials said a total of 9 cows were killed.

Fire crews said they were winding down a grassfire on Highway 76 about 5 hours prior when a tractor-trailer struck a herd of cows on Highway 32.

According to officials, several fire crews responded to the scene which had nearly a quarter of a mile truck and animal debris along the highway.

Love County and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s heavy equipment were used to remove the cows.

They said the load of saltwater in the semi-truck did not leak and was offloaded onto another semi-truck. Brush trucks were used to clean the debris off the highway while tow truck and fire personnel hauled the tractor from the trailer separately.

The concrete guardrails of the bridge got heavy damage and were inspected by Oklahoma Department of Transportation personnel.

In total, crews spent about four hours working the scene.

Fire Department Love County thanked Marietta Police, Love County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, ODOT, and Shane’s Wrecker Service for assistance with the scene.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HVAC expert shares tips on how to conserve energy with your air condition
HVAC professional weighs in on air conditioner maintenance tips trending on social media
Firefighters continue to battle a barn fire in Carter County that began early Wednesday...
Firefighters battle barn fire in Carter Co.
A Wendy’s fast-food burger chain sign collapsed into a neighboring Taco Bell restaurant causing...
Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Gainesville
The single engine experimental two-seater aircraft crashed along the Red River approximately 10...
Victims identified in fatal Red River plane crash
a possible electrical fire destroys a family's boat
Destruction after a boat fire on Lake Texoma

Latest News

Sherman PD says this should last for several hours.
Single lane traffic on Hwy 75
It is zoo keeper appreciation week and News 12 went out to the Frank Buck Zoo to find out the...
Zoo Nooz: Zookeeper week at Frank Buck Zoo
Anthony Brian Walker, age 40, of Ada, Oklahoma, is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of life...
Jury finds Ada man guilty of murder in fatal stabbing
Dallas man transferred to Grayson County Jail gets indicted for intoxication manslaughter for...
Driver indicted for intoxication manslaughter in Howe fatal crash