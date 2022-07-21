Sherman residents supporting local restaurants that are suffering from construction on Hwy 75

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A group in Sherman is meeting weekly to seek out local restaurants that are being negatively affected by the Hwy 75 construction.

Sherman resident, John Kermit Hill says, “it helped a lot when Washington St. opened up a couple weeks later but there’s still quite an impact, all the businesses down here are feeling it still.”

So this week the group met at Tracks.

Scott Adams, owner of Tracks says, “we appreciate John and what he’s doing for us, just bringing in different people that normally don’t come in.”

And while each week may be at a different location, Hill is actively adding new members to the group.

“We’re recognizing groups in our community that need to be recognized and often aren’t,” says Hill.

Last week the group met at Wanna Burger and Hill invited the Sherman Police Department and picked up the tab for all the officers who joined.

This week the lunch bunch welcomed CASA of Grayson County.

CASA volunteer, Kariann LaBove says, “it’s really nice to be able to count on the community to understand that we’re here and the work we do is important.”

Hill is planning out next week’s lunch-in, so you can visit his Facebook page to keep up where the cuisine-loving crew will meet next.

The construction on Hwy 75 is expected to be with us till next year.

