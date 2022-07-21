Texoma Local
Sign falls on top of Taco Bell fast food restaurant in Cooke Co.

A Wendy’s fast-food burger chain sign collapsed into a neighboring Taco Bell restaurant causing its roof to collapse late Wednesday afternoon.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Wendy’s fast-food burger chain sign collapsed into a neighboring Taco Bell restaurant causing its roof to collapse late Wednesday afternoon.

The Gainesville Fire Marshall said it happened around 6 p.m.

Three employees and three customers were in the restaurant at the time, but Gainesville Fire said no one was injured.

Gainesville Fire said crews were out at the time responding to other storm related issues, but the battalion chief was at the location within three minutes.

The fire chief is asking residents to stay clear of the area.

