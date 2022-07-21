Straight-line winds damage Cooke County

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Workers are putting things back together again at a Gainesville Wendy’s after a strong wind from Wednesday night’s storms blew the restaurant’s sign into a neighboring Taco Bell.

The Taco Bell was closed today for structural safety, according to a sign on the door.

Cooke County was under a severe thunderstorm warning - straight-line winds caused damage in the area.

Winds were clocked at up to 61 miles per hour

According to Sheriff Ray Sappington, a Cooke County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was hit by a fallen tree during the storm.

It was parked at a deputy’s home overnight when it happened.

Sappington said the deputy was not hurt.

Just west of Gainesville, lots of limbs were broken out of trees at the J. M. Lindsay park.

