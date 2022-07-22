Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

2 children killed after tree falls on home in Alabama

3-year-old, 3-month-old killed after tree falls on Birmingham home
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say two children were killed after a tree fell onto a home on Thursday.

Authorities said the two children who died were 3 years old and 3 months old. An 11-year-old has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities also say an adult woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital, and has been reported as conscious and talking.

Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said another woman was trapped inside of the home but was rescued.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HVAC expert shares tips on how to conserve energy with your air condition
HVAC professional weighs in on air conditioner maintenance tips trending on social media
Dallas man transferred to Grayson County Jail gets indicted for intoxication manslaughter for...
Driver indicted for intoxication manslaughter in Howe fatal crash
A Wendy’s fast-food burger chain sign collapsed into a neighboring Taco Bell restaurant causing...
Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Gainesville
Authorities accused a juvenile of assaulting his stepdad and police Wednesday night.
Juvenile arrested accused of attacking stepparent and police in Paris
a possible electrical fire destroys a family's boat
Destruction after a boat fire on Lake Texoma

Latest News

Video shows Sen. Josh Hawley fleeing the mob, hours after he pumped his first in the air to...
Sen. Hawley shown running from mob in Jan. 6 clip
FILE - Former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson, watches Auburn and Clemson practice before an NCAA...
Touched by Uvalde, Bo Jackson donated to pay for funerals
Local authorities say seven missiles hit the the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine overnight.
School in east Ukraine hit by Russian strike, bodies found
More than 85% of Americans could see temperatures above 90 degrees over the next week.
Americans brace for dangerous heat over the weekend