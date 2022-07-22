3 people killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead, authorities say

Texoma Local
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed three people were found dead at a camp site at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on Friday morning.

Authorities responded to the area, northwest of Maquoketa, at 6:23 a.m. for a report of a shooting. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said officers found three dead bodies, but one camper was missing.

He was later identified as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of Nebraska. Officers said they later found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the park and asked people to stay away as the investigation remains ongoing. Officials said they do not know the relationship between the four people that died at this time.

The campground is evacuated, including Camp Shalom, where children and their counselors were holding camp this week. It’s a camp designed to inspire people to live peacefully.

Camp Shalom said in a Facebook post that parents had been notified and that it had established a pickup site. Officials said they have accounted for all campers.

Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.

