Attempted robbery turns deadly in Thackerville

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - An attempted robbery turned fatal at Border Buds dispensary in Thackerville Thursday evening.

Deputies said they got a 911 call about shots fired around 9 p.m.

While in route, deputies said they were notified there was an attempted robbery of the dispensary. The report claimed 2 suspects and an employee exchanged gunfire.

Deputies said one of the suspects was found dead at the scene with multiple shot wounds from the employee.

Deputies cleared the building and canvased the area around the scene, but were unable to locate the second suspect.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was later called to conduct an investigation.

According to the Love County Sheriff Office, the incident is an active ongoing investigation and not all facts are known or presented at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.