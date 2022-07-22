Broken Bow Police searching for husband of woman found dead in woods

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - Broken Bow Police said they want to speak with the husband of a woman found dead in a tent in the woods.

Police said they are looking to locate 43-year-old Brian Mussett, of Idabel, who may have information about the death of Melissa Mussett, 50, of Dequeen, AR.

According to law enforcement Brian has ties to Idabel, Valliant and the Dequeen, Arkansas area.

Brian is a white male 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Brian’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Broken Bow Police Department at 580-584-3310 or call 911.

