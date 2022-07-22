Texoma Local
Car crash causes flames in Van Alstyne

A fiery crash in Van Alstyne ended with two people in the hospital and one woman in jail.
A fiery crash in Van Alstyne ended with two people in the hospital and one woman in jail.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A woman collided with a car, leading to a burst of flames Wednesday evening in Van Alstyne.

Van Alstyne Police said Katherine Jones, 54, was driving drunk in the area of Highway 75 and Van Alstyne Parkway when she rear-ended a car, pushing it down the embankment around 6 p.m.

The two women and two children inside the vehicle escaped before the car caught fire.

The women were transported to the hospital. The children were examined and released at the scene.

Jones got charged with Driving While Intoxicated and four counts of Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

