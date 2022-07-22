Texoma Local
Choctaw Nation celebrating cultural center’s 1 year anniversary

Choctaw Cultural Center to showcase the history of Choctaw
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A new exhibit will be showcased Saturday at Choctaw’s Cultural Center one year anniversary.

The Choctaw Cultural Center tells the 14,000 year history of the Choctaw journey.

Last year, over a thousand visitors came out to the cultural center on opening day, and Saturday is the 1 year anniversary of the grand opening.

Saturday’s events kick off at 10 a.m. and will have jam packed activities for all ages to experience.

With Saturday’s one year anniversary of the Cultural Center, Choctaw Nation want to have a special 1 year birthday party,

Some of the experiences for Saturday’s event will include a Kowi Chito activities, videos in the auditorium will be shown, a chocolate making class, as well as complimentary photo booth and traditional Choctaw food will be available.

