Elderly man crashes, strikes barrier in Carter Co.

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An elderly driver was injured after crashing into a guard rail early morning Friday in Ardmore.

Police said Curtis Collier, 67, of Mesquite, drove northbound on Interstate 35 when his Volvo Semitruck departed roadway to the left and struck a cable barrier. He overcorrected and rolled one and a quarter time coming to rest on its side around 4 a.m.

Officials said he was admitted to Plano Medical Center in stable condition with head injury.

Officials said the cause of the collision is pending investigation.

