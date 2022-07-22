Grayson’s Cal Hernandez Ready to Roll

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Despite being just a few years older than many of his players, Grayson Baseball’s new head coach Cal Hernandez is ready to prove he is wise beyond his years as he takes over for the former Vikings legendary head coach Dusty Hart, who stepped down from his position at Grayson to take over at Blinn College.

“It’s going to be tough but he had a winning mentality and that’s what I have too. I don’t want to come in here and take a year off, two years off. I’m here to win and that’s my main goal,” said Hernandez.

At just 26, Hernandez comes to Grayson with over eight years of coaching experience after serving as a coach and mentor for the Dallas Tigers Baseball Club, a non-profit organization that promotes baseball by allowing players to participate in tournaments alongside highly competitive baseball teams.

