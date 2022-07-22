Texoma Local
Heat and inflation hurting small businesses

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Bon Appetit Y’all is a small business that operates as a restaurant, a boutique and an event catering company.

With the prime location of being near Lake Texoma, business is usually booming this time of year.

Owner of Bon Appetit Y’all, Jennifer Taylor, said, “A large amount of our customers are clients from Dallas, Plano, Frisco area because they come up here because of their lake houses and their boats that are here at Highpoint Marina.”

However, the store’s sales this summer are down.

Taylor said, “We have seen a 25 percent decrease in business since last summer.”

For Sherman resident, Teresa Cole, it’s not so much the heat keeping her away from the lake, but it’s the gas prices.

Cole said, “It’s not realistic to go out to the lake because of the gas prices.”

Which is why Taylor said she can’t keep a full staff.

Taylor said, “We’re having issues finding employees, even that live in Sherman… they don’t want to drive that far because of the gas prices.”

At the moment Taylor has not raised prices in her store, but she fears she may have to in order to survive as a business.

