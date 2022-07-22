Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Lifetime payments: Man wins lottery for 2nd time, gets annual check for life

Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery...
Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery game.(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, COUNTY, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man has found lottery luck for a second time.

WGGB reports Kevin Miller will be paid $25,000 a year for the rest of his life after cashing a winning ticket while playing the Lucky for Life multi-state lottery game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Miller’s ticket matched the first five numbers that were drawn on Feb. 18.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said Miller claimed his prize this week at lottery headquarters.

Teja said Miller is no stranger to lottery winnings as he previously won a $1 million prize in 2016 on a Cadillac Riches scratch ticket.

Lottery officials said the store, Food City, that sold Miller his Lucky for Life winning ticket would receive a $5,000 bonus, and it was also the same location where he purchased his 2016 winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas man transferred to Grayson County Jail gets indicted for intoxication manslaughter for...
Driver indicted for intoxication manslaughter in Howe fatal crash
HVAC expert shares tips on how to conserve energy with your air condition
HVAC professional weighs in on air conditioner maintenance tips trending on social media
“We’re recognizing groups in our community that need to be recognized and often aren’t.”
Sherman residents supporting local restaurants that are suffering from construction on Hwy 75
A Wendy’s fast-food burger chain sign collapsed into a neighboring Taco Bell restaurant causing...
Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Gainesville
Authorities accused a juvenile of assaulting his stepdad and police Wednesday night.
Juvenile arrested accused of attacking stepparent and police in Paris

Latest News

Choctaw Cultural Center to showcase the history of Choctaw
Choctaw Nation celebrating cultural center’s 1 year anniversary
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City.
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old in Texas
Biden meets virtually with his economic team a day after testing positive for COVID-19. (POOL,...
Biden’s COVID symptoms improve; White House says he’s staying busy
A fiery crash in Van Alstyne ended with two people in the hospital and one woman in jail.
Car crash causes flames in Van Alstyne