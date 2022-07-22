More Heat on Schedule for Next Week

The upper high pressure temporarily weakened Friday giving us double digit highs instead of triple digits for daytime highs. However, that same high pressure system will expand eastward, allowing for scorching heat to return to in Texoma. This means more triple digit highs for the weekend and next week.

There is some good news down the road - the upper high is expected to continue drifting eastward, opening the door for a cold front to blow through Texoma next Friday, bringing the possibility of thunderstorms.

