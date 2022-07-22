Texoma Local
Southeastern receives $6.5 million in funding to renovate Science and Biology Buildings

The Southeastern Oklahoma State University is set to start renovations in two of its building, and bring a new health program to campus.(Southeastern Oklahoma State University)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Southeastern Oklahoma State University is set to start renovations in two of its building, and bring a new health program to campus.

According to the university, the Oklahoma State Legislature approved $6.5 million in pandemic relief funds to assist the them with renovating and updating classrooms and labs in the university’s Science and Biology buildings. In addition, furniture and equipment may be included in the improvements package.

Southeastern was included in a $55 million healthcare workforce training plan recently approved by the legislature and enacted into law. The funds are part of the $1.8 billion American Rescue Plan Act, ARPA, funding granted to Oklahoma.

“This funding will assist us in launching our Allied Health programs at Southeastern, and help us meet the healthcare workforce needs of the state of Oklahoma, which is a priority of the legislature,’’ said Southeastern president Thomas Newsom. “Our nursing program with Murray State will benefit greatly from these upgrades to our facilities.’’

Upon enactment of the ARPA Act, Oklahoma received $1.8 billion in pandemic relief funding for investment into projects that will benefit Oklahomans.

To ensure funds were allocated in a responsible and transparent manner, the Legislature and Governor Kevin Stitt formed the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding. Southeastern made proposals to the Health & Human Services Working Group and to the the Joint Committee.

Classrooms and labs will be enhanced in the Science and Biology buildings at Southeastern.

