Young heroes awarded for helping Hugo Firefighters

Two young heroes got awarded Thursday for assisting first responders during a fire in Hugo.
(Hugo Fire Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - Two boys were awarded certificates of appreciation from the fire department and the police department Thursday.

Hugo Fire Department, Hugo Police Department, and Choctaw County emergency medical services responded to a report of a house on fire on the northwest side of Hugo Wednesday night.

Hugo Fire units said fire hose had to be taken about 2.5 city blocks to connect with a fire hydrant for water when they arrived.

They said Hugo Fire and Hugo Police Departments worked together to battle the fire, along with the help of 2 boys in the picture above.

Traigen Burt, 12, and Brandon King, 12, approached the crews, claiming they wanted to help them any way they safely could.

The boys helped take the fire hose to the hydrant and remained on scene to give water and Gatorade to all crews.

The next day, the young helpers were brought to Hugo Fire Department Station 1 and received certificates of appreciation from the Fire Department and the Police Department for their assistance.

In addition, the Hugo Fire Department thanked everyone who gave water and Gatorade on scene, as well as Choctaw County EMS for setting up personnel on scene for potential medical attention.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

