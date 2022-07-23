Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

1 dead, 5 hurt after multiple shots fired in Seattle suburb

The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called and found multiple victims, five...
The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called and found multiple victims, five of whom were treated for injuries. Police confirmed one fatality in the shooting.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — One person was confirmed dead and five others were treated for gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired in the Seattle suburb of Renton, Washington, police said.

The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called before 1 a.m. Saturday and found multiple victims, five of whom were treated for injuries. Police confirmed one fatality in the shooting.

Police said “this is not an active shooter situation.”

An initial investigation indicates a dispute outside of a large gathering that led to the gunfire possibly by more than one suspect, police said.

The department said multiple agencies were called in to assist due to the large crowd. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Border Buds dispensary employee and 2 suspects exchanged gunfire during an alleged attempted...
Attempted dispensary robbery turns deadly in Thackerville
Broken Bow Police said they want to speak with the husband of a woman found dead in a tent in...
Broken Bow Police searching for husband of woman found dead in woods
“We’re recognizing groups in our community that need to be recognized and often aren’t.”
Sherman residents supporting local restaurants that are suffering from construction on Hwy 75
A fiery crash in Van Alstyne ended with two people in the hospital and one woman in jail.
Car crash causes flames in Van Alstyne
An elderly driver was sent to a medical center after colliding with a guard rail early morning...
Semi-truck crashes, strikes barrier in Carter Co.

Latest News

FILE - The governor of the Kirovohradska region said at least one serviceman and two guards...
Russia hits Ukraine’s Black Sea port in wake of grain deal
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize
FILE PHOTO - Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered...
Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in AZ governor’s race
FILE - The action planned for this summer was announced Friday and bypasses some environmental...
US takes emergency action to save sequoias from wildfires