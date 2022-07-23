Texoma Local
Former Latta and OSU Softball Alum Returns to Host Camp

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Former Latta and Oklahoma State University Softball standout Chelsea Alexander returned to her hometown to carry out one of her lifelong dreams of giving back and teaching the next generation of young girls. She was able to do so with her former teammate at OSU, All-American Infielder Sydney Pennington, who also shares Alexander’s dream of giving back.

“It’s nice we get some of those girls that might be interested or just learning and we get to reach a broader crowd and provide them with quality knowledge. So it’s really cool we love coming out,” said Alexander.

In addition to Alexander’s hometown, the camp will continue to travel throughout smaller cities in Oklahoma and North Texas, as the two hope to grow their presence in and around the area.

