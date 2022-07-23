Long lost sisters

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Imagine growing up your whole life as an only child and 50 years later you discover that you actually have 9 other syblings.

That was the shocking news Amy Swader received after finding one of her biological sisters through a genetic testing website.

Swader said, “My daughter gave me a 23 and me kit for my birthday and she was like, maybe you can find out something.”

Although Swader always knew she was adopted, she never knew the identity of her biological parents because the adoption was closed.

When she spoke to them for the first time she said, “I thanked them, that was the first thing I did when I got on the phone with the both of them because they gave me an awesome life. Now I get to have an awesome life with my sisters, and nieces and nephews.

As for Jinni Smith- Estrada, she knew she had a sister somewhere.

Estrada said, “People would ask me, how many siblings do you have and I would tell them I have 3 brothers, 1 sister, and a sister I’ve never met before.”

Once Estrada and Swader connected online, bonding came quickly and naturally.

Estrada said, “It’s like a piece of me that was missing. Yes I grew up with one sister, but it would have been nice to have her there too because she could have picked on her like she picked on me.”

This 50 year reunion is one that everyone is proud of, even Swader’s adoptive mother.

When the two mothers met each other Swader said, “Mama thanked her and said, you just don’t know how much joy you’ve given me by letting me have her, and now we get to share her.”

Now as Swader meets the rest of her family, there’s an extra place setting at the dinner table, as they welcome her with open arms.

