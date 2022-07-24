Grass fire in Marshall County shuts down highway for couple hours

MARSAHLL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Early Saturday afternoon a large grass fire spread for more than a mile after a hay truck caught on fire, causing the highway to be shut down for a couple of hours.

All 10 fire departments in Marshall County responded to the fire.

Both directions of Highway 70 F were shut down.

The fire is now contained and no injuries were reported.

Around 100 acres burned,

Marshall County is in a burn ban.

