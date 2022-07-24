Grass fire in Marshall County shuts down highway for couple hours
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARSAHLL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Early Saturday afternoon a large grass fire spread for more than a mile after a hay truck caught on fire, causing the highway to be shut down for a couple of hours.
All 10 fire departments in Marshall County responded to the fire.
Both directions of Highway 70 F were shut down.
The fire is now contained and no injuries were reported.
Around 100 acres burned,
Marshall County is in a burn ban.
