Grass fire in Marshall County shuts down highway for couple hours

Nobody injured in large grass fire in Marshall County Saturday afternoon.
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARSAHLL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Early Saturday afternoon a large grass fire spread for more than a mile after a hay truck caught on fire, causing the highway to be shut down for a couple of hours.

All 10 fire departments in Marshall County responded to the fire.

Both directions of Highway 70 F were shut down.

The fire is now contained and no injuries were reported.

Around 100 acres burned,

Marshall County is in a burn ban.

