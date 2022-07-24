Texoma Local
July 2022 Rerun Temperatures

Though the end of July is looking like a rainy finale.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sunday officially returns to the July triple digit temperatures we’ve seen for nearly half of the month. Monday through Thursday will be more of the same: very hot and humid. It’s been the theme for July with the upper-air high pressure system floating around preventing almost all chances of storms this month...

...until next weekend. It seems July has saved its best rain chances for a grande finale on the final days of July. With the upper-air high pressure system drifting back to the southeast United States, Texoma’s hot week will end with a cold front moving through and causing some showers. It’s still too far out to accurately tell when and where the storms will materialize. As of today, it looks like Thursday evening will be the beginning of storm chances with Friday and Saturday having the best chances of storms. Next Sunday, the last day of July, will see storm chances drop as the storm system moves out of Texoma.

If Texoma’s month of July 2022 was a TV show, it would have been an uneventful run of days (episodes), but the season finale looks like it may be worth the wait. Finally.

We’ll keep you posted throughout the week as we get a clearer picture for July’s rain chance finale. Until then, it’s hot. So stay cool Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

