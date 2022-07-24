Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Sailfish leaps out of water, injures woman off Florida coast

The sailfish stabbed the 70-year-old woman in the groin area with its pointed bill while she...
The sailfish stabbed the 70-year-old woman in the groin area with its pointed bill while she was standing in the boat as two companions tried to bring it in on a fishing line, according to the sheriff's office.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (AP) - A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said.

The sailfish stabbed the woman from Arnold, Maryland in the groin area with its pointed bill on Tuesday while she was standing in the boat as two companions tried to bring it in on a fishing line about two miles (3.2 kilometers) offshore from Stuart, Florida, according to a report from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The companions applied pressure to the wound, and the woman was taken to Stuart for medical treatment.

The woman told deputies that the attack happened so fast that she didn’t have time to react, according to the sheriff’s office report.

Sailfish are among the fastest fish species in the ocean and, like the swordfish, are recognizable by their extended, pointed bills.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Border Buds dispensary employee and 2 suspects exchanged gunfire during an alleged attempted...
Attempted dispensary robbery turns deadly in Thackerville
Broken Bow Police said they want to speak with the husband of a woman found dead in a tent in...
Broken Bow Police searching for husband of woman found dead in woods
A fiery crash in Van Alstyne ended with two people in the hospital and one woman in jail.
Car crash causes flames in Van Alstyne
“We’re recognizing groups in our community that need to be recognized and often aren’t.”
Sherman residents supporting local restaurants that are suffering from construction on Hwy 75
An elderly driver was sent to a medical center after colliding with a guard rail early morning...
Semi-truck crashes, strikes barrier in Carter Co.

Latest News

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was able to safely remove the suspect, 15-year-old...
Deputies: Teen arrested after taking 6 hostage at Fla. home
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people hostage in a...
Armed teen held 6 hostage in standoff with SWAT, investigators say
Nobody injured in large grass fire in Marshall County Saturday afternoon.
Grass fire in Marshall County shuts down highway for couple hours
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
California governor declares emergency over wildfire near Yosemite