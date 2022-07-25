Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Anna man convicted of child exploitation violations

An Anna man was convicted for child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas...
An Anna man was convicted for child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas late Friday.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man accused of assisting a Denison church pastor produce child pornography was convicted in the Eastern District of Texas late Friday.

United States Attorney Brit Featherston announced Chad Michael Rider, 48, of Anna, was guilty of three counts of the sexual exploitation of children. The jury returned the verdict following a five-day trial before U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant.

Court documents showed Rider collaborated with former Denison pastor David Pettigrew to persuade minors into taking sexually explicit photographs. According to the documents and testimony at trial, in August 2022, Homeland Security Investigations agents were investigating Pettigrew for child pornography offenses.

Reviews of the Pettigrew’s computer revealed videos of Pettigrew and Rider setting up to film children while bathing at the church. Other videos revealed Rider filming two other children in residential settings.

“One of the sacred safe havens for children is the church and all it stands for. Yet Rider and his conspirators purposefully used it as a lure to bring children in and then, despicably, exploited those children for their own perverted gratification,” said Featherston. “The jury heard all of the evidence and rendered its judgement and the law of the Eastern District of Texas federal court will render its punishment soon, at least as such punishment that may rendered on earth.”

Rider faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison on each count.

The sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation is complete by the U.S. Probation Office.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Latham was arrested for first degree murder. Julie Kawazoe faces a charge of illegally...
Arrest made in Madill murder
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Nobody injured in large grass fire in Marshall County Saturday afternoon.
Grass fire in Marshall County shuts down highway for couple hours

Latest News

The city is offering a brick to anyone, whether you have a connection to the building or you’re...
Sherman giving away Woodmen Circle Home bricks
A man was arrested in Denton County on Monday, accused of murdering a 71-year-old Marshall...
Family of murdered Marshall County man remembers him as kind, generous
First responder climbing back down the tower after an escaped inmate at Mack Alford climbs...
Escaped Mack Alford inmate climbs radio tower, now back in custody
A man with ties to Sherman on the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Texas 10...
Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in Bryan Co.