Anna man convicted of child exploitation violations

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man accused of assisting a Denison church pastor produce child pornography was convicted in the Eastern District of Texas late Friday.

United States Attorney Brit Featherston announced Chad Michael Rider, 48, of Anna, was guilty of three counts of the sexual exploitation of children. The jury returned the verdict following a five-day trial before U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant.

Court documents showed Rider collaborated with former Denison pastor David Pettigrew to persuade minors into taking sexually explicit photographs. According to the documents and testimony at trial, in August 2022, Homeland Security Investigations agents were investigating Pettigrew for child pornography offenses.

Reviews of the Pettigrew’s computer revealed videos of Pettigrew and Rider setting up to film children while bathing at the church. Other videos revealed Rider filming two other children in residential settings.

“One of the sacred safe havens for children is the church and all it stands for. Yet Rider and his conspirators purposefully used it as a lure to bring children in and then, despicably, exploited those children for their own perverted gratification,” said Featherston. “The jury heard all of the evidence and rendered its judgement and the law of the Eastern District of Texas federal court will render its punishment soon, at least as such punishment that may rendered on earth.”

Rider faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison on each count.

The sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation is complete by the U.S. Probation Office.

