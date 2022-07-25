Arrest made in Madill murder

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A suspect has been arrested in Texas for the murder of a Madill man at his home last week.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, David Latham, 40, was taken into custody in Texas for first degree murder in the death of David Lee Easley, Sr.

Easley found dead in the cellar of his home on Cedar Hill Road in Madill on Thursday.

Easley’s vehicle, debit card, and dog were missing from the residence, OSBI said.

Investigation led agents to Roanoke, Texas, where local police located Easley’s vehicle at a gas station with Latham in the driver’s seat.

His fiancé, Julie Kawazoe, 48, was also located at the gas station in her vehicle parked next to Latham.

The victim’s debit card was found on Latham and the couple also had Easley’s dog.

Kawazoe was arrested on a charge of illegal use of a debit card.

Latham and Kawazoe were taken into custody at the scene and transferred to the Denton County Jail where they are awaiting extradition.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.