Escaped Mack Alford inmate climbs radio tower, now back in custody

STRINGTOWN, Okla. (KXII) - An inmate from the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown escaped Sunday evening by climbing a radio tower.

News 12 got video of a first responder climbing down the tower, the inmate was already back on the ground by the time crews arrived.

An Oklahoma television station reports the inmates name is Terrill Paske, who was in prison for rape and sex crimes against children.

Paske was on that tower Sunday evening around 6 p.m. and was back in custody before noon on Monday.

The radio tower is privately owned and Mack Alford Correctional Center does not own it.

It is not yet known what his new charges will be.

News 12 will keep you updated as more information comes in.

