Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Escaped Mack Alford inmate climbs radio tower, now back in custody

First responder climbing back down the tower after an escaped inmate at Mack Alford climbs...
First responder climbing back down the tower after an escaped inmate at Mack Alford climbs radio tower Sunday evening.(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRINGTOWN, Okla. (KXII) - An inmate from the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown escaped Sunday evening by climbing a radio tower.

News 12 got video of a first responder climbing down the tower, the inmate was already back on the ground by the time crews arrived.

An Oklahoma television station reports the inmates name is Terrill Paske, who was in prison for rape and sex crimes against children.

Paske was on that tower Sunday evening around 6 p.m. and was back in custody before noon on Monday.

The radio tower is privately owned and Mack Alford Correctional Center does not own it.

It is not yet known what his new charges will be.

News 12 will keep you updated as more information comes in.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Latham was arrested for first degree murder. Julie Kawazoe faces a charge of illegally...
Arrest made in Madill murder
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Nobody injured in large grass fire in Marshall County Saturday afternoon.
Grass fire in Marshall County shuts down highway for couple hours

Latest News

The city is offering a brick to anyone, whether you have a connection to the building or you’re...
Sherman giving away Woodmen Circle Home bricks
A man was arrested in Denton County on Monday, accused of murdering a 71-year-old Marshall...
Family of murdered Marshall County man remembers him as kind, generous
An Anna man was convicted for child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas...
Anna man convicted of child exploitation violations
A man with ties to Sherman on the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Texas 10...
Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in Bryan Co.