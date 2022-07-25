Family of murdered Marshall County man remembers him as kind, generous

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Denton County on Monday, accused of murdering a 71-year-old Marshall County man who’s body was found on Thursday.

David Adam Latham is accused of the 1st degree murder of David Easley. Latham’s fiancé Julie Kawazoe was also arrested- she’s been charged with credit card fraud.

The arrest comes less than 3 days after Easley was found dead in a cellar on his ranch just outside of Madill.

News 12 spoke with Easley’s wife Mary, who said the whole family is devastated.

Mary said she knew something was wrong on Thursday afternoon when she called Easley several times, but he didn’t pick up.

She drove to the ranch, where she said she found the lights on, and guns that David was meticulous about keeping locked up were out on the table, along with supplies to clean them.

After looking around and not finding him, Mary called 911. She said police came and found her husband’s body.

She said she’s shocked - the whole family has no idea why this would happen.

David’s debit card, and truck were missing, but family doesn’t believe it was about money - they said the guns would be gone if that were the case.

David’s dog Paco was also missing- a dog that went everywhere with David, according to Mary.

She said they loved to eat spaghetti and watch westerns together.

The press release said Paco was found when Latham and Kawazoe were arrested.

Mary told me Latham was her husband’s nephew.

Family members described David as neighborly and warm to everyone, the kind of guy who would give the shirt off his back.

Mary said he always had a story to tell, and loved playing golf at Buncombe Creek.

They had just celebrated 10 years of marriage in June.

