Gunter in an “emergency situation” with two water-wells down

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The city of Gunter said it is now in an emergency with two of its three water wells down.

The city is asking residents to conserve water by only irrigating outdoors once a week, even-numbered addresses on Tuesdays, and odd numbers on Thursdays between 6 pm and 10 am.

Plus, the city asked folks to avoid washing cars and draining or filling large bodies of water, like pools or ponds.

Gunter public works said the motor is out on the well along Highway 121, and it’s trying to figure out what happened to the well on Bledsoe Road.

The city said it hopes the wells will be back up this week.

But right now, the third well is barely keeping up with demand.

The city said it plans on writing tickets to any violators.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.