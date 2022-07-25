Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Late-Week Front: Respectable Chance of Rain

Odds for precipitation are almost even money by Saturday!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a textbook pattern for mid-summer heat with a large high pressure system controlling the skies over the southern third of the United States, including us of course!

Expect little change through the next couple of days with highs over 100 degrees and low in the mid to upper 70s. So, not record heat but plenty toasty. Steering winds begin to ease a cold front now draped across the central Plains southward toward the Red River by late Thursday, where it’s expected to stall. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with the front, best coverage appears to be on Saturday but Friday also offers up a “decent” chance of rain.

The upper high regains control of our skies as we move into August and 100-pluys weather is likely to return by Tuesday of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Latham was arrested for first degree murder. Julie Kawazoe faces a charge of illegally...
Arrest made in Madill murder
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Nobody injured in large grass fire in Marshall County Saturday afternoon.
Grass fire in Marshall County shuts down highway for couple hours

Latest News

Overnight Weather: July 25-26, 2022
Overnight Weather: July 25-26, 2022
Evening Forecast - Sat, July 23
Evening Forecast - Sat, July 23
Steve's full weathercast for July 22, 2022.
Steve LaNore Full Weathercast - July 22, 2022
Morning Weather 7/22/2022
Morning Weather 7/22/2022