Late-Week Front: Respectable Chance of Rain

It’s a textbook pattern for mid-summer heat with a large high pressure system controlling the skies over the southern third of the United States, including us of course!

Expect little change through the next couple of days with highs over 100 degrees and low in the mid to upper 70s. So, not record heat but plenty toasty. Steering winds begin to ease a cold front now draped across the central Plains southward toward the Red River by late Thursday, where it’s expected to stall. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with the front, best coverage appears to be on Saturday but Friday also offers up a “decent” chance of rain.

The upper high regains control of our skies as we move into August and 100-pluys weather is likely to return by Tuesday of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.