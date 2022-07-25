Texoma Local
Man dies in Lake Texoma drowning incident

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man drowned in the Willow Springs area of Lake Texoma in Bryan County Friday afternoon.

Police said Plinio Vargas, 57, of Dallas, was floating on an air mattress when the wind drifted him north away from the shoreline around 3:45 p.m. He began swimming, but went under water and never resurfaced.

His body was found in 7 feet of water, 175 feet northwest from the shoreline.

Plinio was transported to AllianceHealth Durant hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim did not use a floatation device at the time of the incident.

