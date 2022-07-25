Texoma Local
Motorcyclist killed in vehicle crash in Bryan Co.

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Milburn man died in a motorcycle crash in Durant early morning Sunday.

Troopers said Nathan Densmore, 44, of Milburn, drove a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 78 when he failed to complete a sharp curve and departed roadway to the right around midnight.

Densmore traveled 359 feet, struck the ground once, overturned, and struck the ground 2 more times before coming to a stop off the roadway.

According to Bryan County Medical Services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Troopers said the incident remains under investigation.

