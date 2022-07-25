Officials find drowning victim in Love Co.

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Monday morning, officials found the body of a teen who drowned in Lake Murray.

Troopers said a 17-year-old boy from Ringling tried to swim from the Buzzards Roost shoreline to Buzzards Roost Boat Dock on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. For reasons unknown, the victim went under water and never resurfaced.

His body was found around 150 feet south of the Buzzards Roost Boat ramp in approximately 21 feet of water using side scan and radial sonar Monday around 8:30 a.m.

He was later transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Troopers said the victim was not using a flotation device during the incident.

The victim’s name remains withheld.

