Pedestrian killed in single-vehicle crash in Garvin Co.

A woman was struck and killed on a highway due to pedestrian action, police said.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian was found dead on Highway 74 around midnight Saturday in Garvin County.

Police said Fredia Reames, 48, of Elmore City, drove a Ford Fusion southbound on State Highway 74, about 2 miles south of Maysville, when she struck a pedestrian around 11:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, Jamie Akerman, stood in the southbound lane of State Highway 74. She was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the collision.

Reames was transported to Southern Plains Medical Center, where she was later treated and released.

Akerman was transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said the cause of the incident was pedestrian action.

