Road rage incident injures two people in Atoka Co.

A road rage incident led to a vehicle crash, injuring two people in Stringtown, Oklahoma.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRINGTOWN, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were injured in a vehicle crash involving a road rage incident in Stringtown Sunday morning.

Police said Jacob Hartman, 34, of Muskogee, drove a Chevrolet Suburban northbound on Highway 69, about 4.9 miles north of Stringtown, when he got into a road rage incident with another motorist around 11:30 a.m.

The vehicle departed the roadway to the right, overturned, and rolled 2 times before coming to an uptight rest.

Hartman was transported to McAlester Regional Hospital in stable condition with an arm injury.

The passenger, Zoey Wall, 22, of Claremore, was removed from the vehicle and transported to St. John’s Medical Center in stable condition with internal trunk injuries.

Another 2-year-old passenger had no injuries and was transported with Hartman to McAlester Regional Hospital.

Police said the cause of the collision was reckless driving at an unsafe speed.

