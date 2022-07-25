Texoma Local
Sherman giving away Woodmen Circle Home bricks

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman said it’s looking to rehome parts of Woodmen Circle across the community.

While the building has fallen, a few pieces remain, including a pile of bricks the city is eager to give away.

When the city announced the demolition of the building, it said surviving members and their families of Woodmen Circle would get to take home a brick.

Now, the city is offering a brick to anyone, whether you have a connection to the building or you’re just fascinated by its history.

“We know there were some people that really did not want to see the building go, and there were other people who, of course, understood that it was time,” said Sherman City Spokesperson Nate Strauch. “We wanted to respect those people who really felt a strong connection to the building for whatever reason, so we wanted to make sure that everyone could have some piece of it to take home, anyone who felt like this is something I’m going to want to remember for a long time.”

Sherman said to call them at 903-487-5988 to set up an appointment to pick a brick up.

Other distinguishable parts of the building will find a home across the city too, like the cornerstone, which now sits in the Sherman Museum.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

