Suspect arrested in deadly attempted robbery at Thackerville Dispensary

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -An update on the attempted Love County dispensary robbery.

One of the suspects was identified as Clarence Hill and the other man whose identity is still under investigation was shot and killed by the dispensary employee.

Law enforcement say Hill fled the scene on foot after shots were exchanged by both the employee and the other suspect.

OSBI tells News 12 that the unidentified suspect was shot multiple times which led to his death.

Hill sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and sought medical attention at a Texas hospital.

“A tip was phoned into our tip line which helped point us toward Grayson County and the hospital and identify Mr. Hill,” says OSBI Public information Officer, Brook Arbeitman.

Hill was then arrested at an apartment complex in Sherman, TX and was cooperative with Sherman PD when they arrived.

He is facing charges in Oklahoma of murder, conspiracy, and robbery.

