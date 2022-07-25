Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in Bryan Co.

A man with ties to Sherman on the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Texas 10...
A man with ties to Sherman on the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives" was captured in Bryan County on Monday.(Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas 10 most wanted fugitives)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One of the 10 most wanted fugitives in Texas was arrested in Bryan County.

On Monday, Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian said John Havener, 52, was placed into custody.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an alert for Havener earlier in July. He was wanted for aggravated assault against a public servant, parole violation, possession of controlled substance, along with other charges.

Havener was known to have ties to Abilene and Sherman.

He was considered armed and dangerous at the time of his escape.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Latham was arrested for first degree murder. Julie Kawazoe faces a charge of illegally...
Arrest made in Madill murder
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Nobody injured in large grass fire in Marshall County Saturday afternoon.
Grass fire in Marshall County shuts down highway for couple hours

Latest News

Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Whitewright public water...
Whitewright issues boil water notice
The body of a teen who drowned Sunday was found Monday morning.
Officials find drowning victim in Love Co.
A Milburn motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a vehicle crash in Bryan County...
Motorcyclist killed in vehicle crash in Bryan Co.