Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One of the 10 most wanted fugitives in Texas was arrested in Bryan County.

On Monday, Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian said John Havener, 52, was placed into custody.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an alert for Havener earlier in July. He was wanted for aggravated assault against a public servant, parole violation, possession of controlled substance, along with other charges.

Havener was known to have ties to Abilene and Sherman.

He was considered armed and dangerous at the time of his escape.

