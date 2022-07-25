Whitewright issues boil water notice

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - The City of Whitewright has issued a boil water notice starting Sunday.

Due to a water distribution system pressure, Whitewright’s public water system has notified all customers from north side of Grand St. to the north to boil water before consumption.

To reduce all harmful bacteria and other microbes, the city said water should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The city suggested water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In addition, the city included the option for customers to buy bottled water or get water from another safe source.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption purposes.

The city urged citizens to share this information by posting the notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

For questions, contact City Hall at 903-364-2219, 469-712-8046, Brandon Latimer at 903-818-5502 or Wayne Eller at 903-814-1226.

If a customer wishes to contact the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), they may call 512-239-4691.

