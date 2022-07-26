Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

100+ Heat Again for Wed, Thu

...still some prospects for scattered showers/storms Fri-Sat
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Expect little change through Thursday with highs over 100 degrees and lows between 76 and 81 degrees. We’ll have mostly clear nights and mostly sunny days. Rather breezy afternoon conditions will continue.

A stationary front extends from Colorado to Missouri, it should get a “nudge” southward as an upper low passes to its north Thursday-Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with the front, but the question is how close to Texoma will the front get, and that’s still uncertain. Given this uncertainty, our northern counties look to have the best chance of rain as this front turtles our way.

The upper high regains control of our skies as we move into August and 100-plus weather is likely to return by Tuesday of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Latham was arrested for first degree murder. Julie Kawazoe faces a charge of illegally...
Arrest made in Madill murder
Hill was then arrested at an apartment complex in Sherman, TX and was cooperative with Sherman...
Suspect arrested in deadly attempted robbery at Thackerville dispensary
The body of a teen who drowned Sunday was found Monday morning.
Officials find drowning victim in Love Co.
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
A man drowned in the Willow Springs area of Lake Texoma in Bryan County.
Man dies in Lake Texoma drowning incident

Latest News

Overnight Weather: July 26-27, 2022
Overnight Weather: July 26-27, 2022
Morning Weather 7/26/2022
Morning Weather 7/26/2022
Overnight Weather: July 25-26, 2022
Overnight Weather: July 25-26, 2022
Evening Forecast - Sat, July 23
Evening Forecast - Sat, July 23