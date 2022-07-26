100+ Heat Again for Wed, Thu

Expect little change through Thursday with highs over 100 degrees and lows between 76 and 81 degrees. We’ll have mostly clear nights and mostly sunny days. Rather breezy afternoon conditions will continue.

A stationary front extends from Colorado to Missouri, it should get a “nudge” southward as an upper low passes to its north Thursday-Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with the front, but the question is how close to Texoma will the front get, and that’s still uncertain. Given this uncertainty, our northern counties look to have the best chance of rain as this front turtles our way.

The upper high regains control of our skies as we move into August and 100-plus weather is likely to return by Tuesday of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.