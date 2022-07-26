Texoma Local
Disputes over Grayson County jail expansion takes commissioner court floor, faces possibility of bond election

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Debate over what Grayson County should do with its jail expansion intensified as the issue opened for public comment Tuesday at commissioners court.

“I want to make sure that everyone understands we have a plan,” said Grayson County Judge Bill Magers at the start of court. “I want to say that again. We have a plan.”

The plan to expand the jail in downtown Sherman received pushback during a public hearing.

“I would just like there to be a brief pause if possible,” said Sherman City Manager Robby Hefton.

Opponents are asking for more time to discuss other options for expansion, hopeful to relocate the jail to an entirely new location.

“Which would result in the largest tax increase in Grayson county history,” said Magers.

He added it could increase taxes by more than 40 percent.

“People do not want their taxes raised,” said Grayson County Commissioner Phyllis James. “Specifically, just to move the jail where you can put a restaurant or boutique.”

But the sheriff’s office said they can’t afford any interruptions.

“I don’t have time for a pause,” said Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt. “I don’t have space. There are people laying on rubber mats around book in. I am perplexed how at the eleventh hour we could have this roadblock attempt for this pause.”

Commissioners said the current expansion project downtown is in the design phases.

They expect construction to begin in December, making more room for inmates five to seven years faster than if they relocated.

Although, they admit, at some point, they expect to set a long-term goal to relocate the jail.

“I am opposed to a relocation at this time, not ten to twelve to fifteen years from now,” said Grayson County Commissioner Jeff Whitmire.

But right now, they also said, the county needs to address its short-term goal: relieving overcrowding in the jail.

“Don’t try to rush a relocation in right now,” said Whitmire. “We have to do something now.”

One of the options commissioners said they’re debating is putting the relocation of the jail and justice center on a bond election in November, which would leave the choice in the hands of voters.

But they have three weeks to decide if it will be on the ballot or not, meaning the pause asked for in court Tuesday would have to be brief.

