Paris Police finish investigation after man admits to false reporting

An update to the call reported on July 18, 2022 where a man wearing a paper bag as a mask, a...
An update to the call reported on July 18, 2022 where a man wearing a paper bag as a mask, a white bed sheet as a robe, and two liter bottles for shoes; the investigation has been completed.(KCTV5)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Officials said an investigation was completed when a man admitted to falsely reporting a robbery in Paris.

Investigators spoke to the reported victim who said he made the story up and none of it was true.

On July 18, 2022, Paris police responded to call reporting an attempted robbery.

The caller said the suspect fled the scene.

The reported victim said he was vacuuming his vehicle around 7 p.m. at a car wash on the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue when he was approached by someone wearing a paper bag on their head, a white bedsheet as a robe, and two liter soda bottles for shoes.

According to the reported victim, the unidentified person pulled out a large pocket knife and spoke.

“Sorry, but I have to rob you,” the false thief said.

The reported victim said he pulled out a pistol, and the suspect ran away.

The case has been sent to the Lamar County Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges against the person that made the false report.

