Man arrested for robbery, kidnapping in Choctaw County

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - After nearly a month on the run, a man wanted for robbery and kidnapping in Choctaw County has been arrested.

Sheriff Terry Park said Johnathan Dakota “BOLO” Hinsley was taken into custody Friday after a chase with a Hugo Police Officer.

According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, on June 17, 2022 Hinsley allegedly used a hammer to rob Jeremy Allen and Ruby Stallings, and held them hostage for about an hour before they were able to escape.

According to court documents, Hinsley also destroyed the couple’s vehicle windshield, front driver side door, smart phone and iPad, causing a loss valued over $1,000.

Hinsley is charged with robbery first degree, kidnapping, malicious injury to property, and felony eluding. He is being at the Choctaw County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

