Passenger thrown off vessel in single-boat collision in McCurtain Co.

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A passenger was thrown and injured in a single-boat crash on Pine Lake Monday night.

Police said Kirklan Loman, 24, of Haworth, traveled on a Skeeter bass boat southbound about 20 miles per hour on Pine Creek Lake, approximately 5.7 miles northwest of Wright City, when he turned east and hit a rock shoreline. The vessel ran aground approximately 6 feet around 9:30 p.m.

Loman and passenger Trenton Sennell, 22, of Valliant, were not injured.

Another passenger, Christopher Parkins, 28, of Haworth, was ejected around 15 feet and landed on the rocks. He was transported to McCurtain Memorial Hospital, then flown to St. Michaels Hospital in stable condition where he was admitted with spinal injuries.

Officials said the cause of the collision was operating at an unsafe speed.

Officials added no floatation device was used during the incident.

