Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Passenger thrown off vessel in single-boat collision in McCurtain Co.

A passenger was injured after being thrown off a boat when the vessel's operator crashed into a...
A passenger was injured after being thrown off a boat when the vessel's operator crashed into a rock.(None)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A passenger was thrown and injured in a single-boat crash on Pine Lake Monday night.

Police said Kirklan Loman, 24, of Haworth, traveled on a Skeeter bass boat southbound about 20 miles per hour on Pine Creek Lake, approximately 5.7 miles northwest of Wright City, when he turned east and hit a rock shoreline. The vessel ran aground approximately 6 feet around 9:30 p.m.

Loman and passenger Trenton Sennell, 22, of Valliant, were not injured.

Another passenger, Christopher Parkins, 28, of Haworth, was ejected around 15 feet and landed on the rocks. He was transported to McCurtain Memorial Hospital, then flown to St. Michaels Hospital in stable condition where he was admitted with spinal injuries.

Officials said the cause of the collision was operating at an unsafe speed.

Officials added no floatation device was used during the incident.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Latham was arrested for first degree murder. Julie Kawazoe faces a charge of illegally...
Arrest made in Madill murder
The body of a teen who drowned Sunday was found Monday morning.
Officials find drowning victim in Love Co.
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Hill was then arrested at an apartment complex in Sherman, TX and was cooperative with Sherman...
Suspect arrested in deadly attempted robbery at Thackerville dispensary
A man drowned in the Willow Springs area of Lake Texoma in Bryan County.
Man dies in Lake Texoma drowning incident

Latest News

Hill was then arrested at an apartment complex in Sherman, TX and was cooperative with Sherman...
Suspect arrested in deadly attempted robbery at Thackerville dispensary
A man with ties to Sherman on the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Texas 10...
Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in Bryan Co.
An update to the call reported on July 18, 2022 where a man wearing a paper bag as a mask, a...
Paris Police finish investigation after man admits to false reporting
After nearly a month on the run, a man wanted for robbery and kidnapping in Choctaw County has...
Man arrested for robbery, kidnapping in Choctaw County