Woman turns herself in for allegedly stabbing mom in the back

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore woman turned herself into police just hours after allegedly stabbing her mother on Sunday.

Police said 18-year-old Hallie Tucker got into an argument with her mother at her home on F street. Police said Tucker was upset and alleging her mother’s boyfriend was connected to gang activity.

“The mother stated it was a verbal altercation, domestic in nature, involving her relationship between her and her boyfriend,” Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said. “And the daughter was upset about that. And that’s when the verbal altercation turned into a physical altercation, and Ms. Tucker stabbed her mother.”

Henry said Tucker used a kitchen kife to stab her mother in the back.

The woman was flown to a Texas hospital.

Henry said last they heard, she was treated and released.

“We just ask that if anyone is a victim or if they’re experiencing any violence to contact us for that report so that we can connect them with resources that we have here,” Henry said.

Henry said the department has tools to help anyone get out of a violent relationship.

“A lot of things that people don’t consider are the living arrangements after these and those resources are those type of things that we can get answered, and its something we can get done pretty quick after incidents like this,” Henry said. “There’s also counseling to get you over the trauma.”

Domestic violence comes in many forms. If someone who loves you is hurting you, or if you want to learn the signs of domestic violence, you can call the family shelter of Southern Oklahoma (580- 226- 6424), the Chickasaw Nation Violence Prevention services (580- 272-5580) or the Grayson Crisis Center (903-893-5615).

